Forza Italia, Berlusconi: “I talk about politics with Marta and Marina, but the political line is exclusively my responsibility”

“In politics, immobilism hurts, for this reason Forza Italia has always and continuously renewed itself in its thirty-year history. After all, we have not scrapped anyone, we have made the structure more efficient”. Silvio Berlusconi explains the reasons for the changes made in Forza Italia in a long interview with Corriere della Sera. Berlusconi maintains that “the political line of Forza Italia is the one indicated by me . Any positions taken by individuals, with different accents as is natural in a large liberal party, represent only individual opinions and sensitivities”.

And he adds: “The vast majority, I would even say all of Forza Italia’s adherents, militants, elected representatives, ask me every day to continue to exercise leadership and to be the guarantor of a political line which for thirty years has been that of work for the unity of the centre-right. Alessandro Cattaneo’s move is not a punishment, it is a rationalization, useful for strengthening the national coordination, while we wanted to recover the experience and wisdom of Paolo Barelli in the role of group leader”.

Berlusconi then removes the labels dthe “Partito Fascina” or “Partito Marina”: “There is a relationship made of love with my wife Marta and my daughter Marina, esteem and total trust: therefore, as is natural, it often happens that we talk about politics and their advice is invaluable. But Forza Italia’s political line and operational choices are – I repeat – exclusively my responsibility”.

