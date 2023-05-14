Home » Berlusconi, fleet of dream planes. The highlight? A Gulfstream V
Berlusconi, fleet of dream planes. The highlight? A Gulfstream V

Silvio Berlusconi’s incredible air fleet

Maybe it’s the case, rather than talking about private jets, of a veritable personal fleet of Silvio Berlusconi. The owner has four planes at his disposal, which he uses for his personal travel and which he places at the disposal of his family members. This was reported by the specialized site solomotori.it

The company controlled by Fininvest, Alba Servizi Aerotrasporti (Asa), is responsible for Berlusconi’s jets. The fleet includes a Hawker 4000, a Gulfstream V I-Deasa Hawker 750 and a Hawker 800. In 2012, the jets had been purchased for 76.4 million euros, but by 2013 their value had dropped to 35.2 million euros.

While Berlusconi uses his planes mainly for personal travel, the managers of Mondadori, Fininvest, Mediolanum e Milan they have to pay to use the jets. Asa earns about 12 million euros a year thanks to the fleet.

In 2013, business with customers outside the Fininvest group represented 61% of the total, generating revenues of 7.8 million euros. However, rental revenues decreased significantly from 5.9 to 4 million euros because some Fininvest companies decided not to renew the lease of the aircraft.

