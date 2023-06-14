Berlusconi, from bills to nuclear power: the “testament” to the Piazza di Affari

Berlusconi at “La Piazza” di Affari: the bills, the war in Ukraine and nuclear power

The last time that Silvio Berlusconi spoke publicly live was last summer at “The square“, the kermesse Of Affaritaliani.it in scena a Ceglie Messapica (Toasts). An event that has hosted, since its origins, the leading personalities of the political world. L’interview, conducted by director Angelo Maria Perrino was therefore, unexpectedly, thelast “off the cuff” intervention by the ex prime ministerwho on that very occasion listed his professional and political successes, to legitimately proclaim himself the “ideal prime minister candidate”.

On that occasion, the former leader of Forza Italia began his statements with very resolute answers regarding the challenges put forward by the energy issueintimately related to war in Ukraine: “The situation ofsupplying of energy is dramatic. The gas price has grown 4 to 6 times in the last year and therefore European companies pay ten times more for energy than American ones. It depends on the emergency in Ukraine but not only, also onincreased demand from China and Indiaa in the last ten years that it is fivefold. To this was added the poor maintenance of extractive plants and pipelines due to the pandemic”.

The solution to curb this situation, second the Knightwas not to support the proposal of Carlo Calenda di stop the electoral campaign: “To solve Dr. Calenda’s proposals are not neededbut a government decree to immediately stabilize the increases with adequate refreshments and tax credits “.

The only way out of the pressure of the energy crisis, according to Berlusconi, was negotiate the price of gasbut also waste-to-energy plants, regasification plants and above all clean nuclear research. Suffice it to say that in France 85% of energy consumption comes from nuclear energy.

Watch the Full video:

Subscribe to the newsletter

