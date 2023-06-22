Berlusconi, from Ruby to FI: the memory of Silvio in Affaritaliani’s letters

Silvio Berlusconi. Photo: weekly Chi

Silvio Berlusconi, the letters that appeared on Affaritaliani on January 31 and October 14, 2011

Berlusconi he’s gone, straight to heaven for some, purgatory for others, hell for none, I think. Wherever he is, I imagine he will not be as busy as he was in life, and therefore he will have time to reflect on some episodes of his life told in my old ones, innumerable newspaper letters. In these days I have published five, and here are two more appeared on Affaritaliani respectively the January 31, 2011 and October 14 of the same year. Both bear the signature of two of my imaginary collaborators at the bottom. I’ll tell you why another time.

Ruby, like lard for the cat

I would like to break one spear in favor of the Knight. In my opinion, from a moral (not legal!) point of view, that of the premier, who Verónica Lario he defined illness, and his daughter Barbara, weakness, it cannot be considered a fault, since it is independent of the will, or rather, it is stronger than the will. The Knightsomehow it is forced to have contact not only physical, with young women.

