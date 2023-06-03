Home » Berlusconi, from “Scrooge McDuck” to “Rockerduck”: 32 million euros lost in one year
Silvio Berlusconi is once again the richest politician in Italy: incomes of 18 million euros

Silvio Berlusconi it is confirmed richest politician in Italy. With a taxable amount of approx 18 million reported to the tax authorities, the former premier is once again the number one for assets (money, but also shares, villas, cars and boats), not only in the Italian Parliament but also in the European one. According to the last tax return, the one relating to the tax period 2021 and delivered in 2022, the blue leader received 17 million 697 thousand 119 euros to be exact. This figure, however, is lower by as much as 32 million euros approximately compared to those collected the previous year (50 million 661 thousand 390 euros).

Was missing only he among the big parties to make their tax return public. All the documentation – including one’s own patrimonial declarations, those of income and expenses incurred during the electoral campaign – in fact had to be deposited in the Senate and disclosed in the senator’s personal file on the institution’s website within three months of his proclamation, according to a transparency obligation required by law number 442 of 1982.

