Berlusconi funeral, snipers on the roofs. Mattarella last to enter

Berlusconi funeral, “citizen” itinerary and Mattarella protocol

I state funeral for Silvio Berlusconi in Piazza Duomo in Milan at 3 pm today they will literally be armored. The event of world importance and the possible ones risks impose a safety plan studied in detail. The last to enter the Cathedral – we read in the Corriere della Sera – will be his own Mattarella at 14.55 and it will also be on first to go out for security reasons. The coffin will arrive after a journey of 33 kilometersfrom Arcore to Milan: no ring roads but a “city” route.

The capacity of the Cathedral will be increased up to 2,300 people. Another 8-9 thousand who will follow the funeral for two big screens outside the Cathedral, in a fenced area which will occupy half of the square. The rest, the side towards the churchyard, will be left empty because it is here that Silvio Berlusconi’s coffin will arrive at 2.50 pm with the picket of honor outside the Cathedral: six police officers in full uniform who will reserve the military honors foreseen by the ceremonial of the State funeral.

