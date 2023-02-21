Check for 24 million at the end of January for Silvio Berlusconi from his personal companies, while allocating another 74 to reserve. The shareholders’ meetings at the beginning of the year of the four holdings headed by the former Prime Minister approved their respective financial statements as at 30 September 2022, all closed in profit thanks mainly to the dividend of around 150 million detached in the summer from Fininvest. According to the documents consulted by the Radiocor news agency, the four companies based in Segrate totaled approximately 98 million in profits, an amount therefore in line with the pertinent share (63%) of the total check that Fininvest has precisely ” shot” to its founder and five children.

In particular, the Holding Italiana Prima, which holds 17% of Fininvest, recorded a profit of 29.9 million in the financial statements closed in September 2022; Holding Italiana Seconda, which has 15.7%, reported profits of 23.7 million; Holding Italiana Terza, which holds 7.8% in its portfolio, achieved a profit of 11.7 million; Holding Italiana Ottava, which holds 20.4% of Fininvest, achieved a net result of 32.23 million. Most of these profits were placed in an extraordinary reserve while Holding Italiana Seconda decided, by choice of its sole shareholder Silvio Berlusconi, to distribute the entire profit as well as 500,000 euros of reserves for a total of 24.2 million.

Fininvest’s shareholding is completed by the three companies owned by the sons of the former Prime Minister: Marina Berlusconi’s Quarta (president of Mondadori and Fininvest), Pier Silvio’s Quinta (executive vice president and CEO of MediaForEurope) – with 7.6% each – and the Fourteenth of Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi with about 21.8%. Even Marina’s company, in the meeting held in January, resolved to transfer the 11.65 million profits made to the extraordinary reserve, and Pier Silvio’s company did the same in relation to its 12.63 million profits. During the year, Silvio Berlusconi, as anticipated by Corriere della Sera and reported in the financial statements, withdrew approximately 90 million from the coffers of personal companies in the form of dividends, while his two first children Marina and Pier Silvio respectively 29 and 51 million. In the spring of last year, Pier Silvio Berlusconi had made a real estate investment by taking over Immobiliare San Sebastiano, the company that owns Villa San Sebastiano in Portofino, which has become the residence of the executive vice president and managing director of MediaForEurope, and another property in the center of Milan which is was subsequently sold.