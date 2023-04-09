Zangrillo: “Berlusconi responds well, future scenarios unfounded”

“I’m serene because we’re doing our best. And I’m serene because I’m dealing with a patient who is also a great friend to me, I can’t deny it, there’s great personal involvement but he’s a person who has got us used to always responding in the best possible way and therefore even in the face of a serious pathology in a really difficult situation he is responding well to the therapies I too have read that there are characters who should be serious and who think they are in contravention of the golden rule of medicine – which is speak when you have all the information – and allow yourself to make hypotheses, forecasts and judgments on whether or not Berlusconi will be able to continue working and doing politics.I feel a sense of human piety for the imprudent protagonist of the article which came out in the press today”. So Professor Alberto Zangrillo, personal doctor of the former prime minister and head of the intensive care unit of San Raffaele, where he is hospitalized.

Berlusconi: Zangrillo, my thoughts go to all hospitalized patients

“We are in the days of passion and my thoughts first of all go to the reason for my presence here. Because while we are talking there are at least 50 patients, hospitalized in our intensive care units at the San Raffaele hospital, and a hundred in the emergency room. And our thoughts must go to all of them”. Professor Alberto Zangrillo, head of San Raffaele’s anesthesia and intensive care department, said this as he arrived at the hospital, where former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is also hospitalised.

Zangrillo: Berlusconi responds well to therapy

“If you see me out here it is clear that I am serene and confident, things are going according to the expected standards”, the words of Professor Zangrillo outside the San Raffaele on Berlusconi. / Tg A7

Zangrillo: Berlusconi without a cell phone? All f***ed

“I don’t want to go into any type of forecast, the statements in the press. I also understand the embarrassment of the Gemelli hospital in Rome after what came out in La Stampa. Take away the phone? They are all bullshit”, the words of Professor Zangrillo leaving the San Raffaele on Berlusconi’s health.

Berlusconi hospitalized, Zangrillo: Things are going according to expected standards

“If you see me out here it is clear that I am serene and confidentthings are going according to the expected standards”, the words of Professor Zangrillo on Silvio Berlusconi.

Luigi Berlusconi comes out of the San Raffaele, nods to those who ask if the father is better

The images of Luigi Berlusconi’s exit from the San Raffaele hospital. Silvio’s younger son nods to reporters who ask about his father’s health and improvement.

Berlusconi hospitalized, Gianni Letta: The road to the rebirth of Silvio is taken

“Berlusconi said “It’s hard but not much”, every time he sets himself a goal he achieves it. We talked, I visited him in intensive care and we talked. The road to rebirth, if not resurrection, is taken.” Gianni Letta’s words as he left San Raffaele.

Gianni Letta: Berlusconi said: It’s tough but I won’t give up, I’ll make it this time too

“Berlusconi said ‘It’s tough but I won’t give up, I’ll make it this time too’ and every time he sets himself a goal he achieves it”, said Gianni Letta as he left the San Raffaele.

Gianni Letta: I found Berlusconi better than I thought

“We spoke with due regard and I found it better than I thought”, the words of Gianni Letta leaving the San Raffaele.

Marina and Piersilvio Berlusconi and Fedele Confalonieri leave the San Raffaele

Marina Berlusconi, Piersilvio Berlusconi and Fedele Confalonieri leave the San Raffaele after visiting Silvio Berlusconi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

