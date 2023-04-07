Berlusconi, long gone are the days of Bersani’s hospital visit: Pd shut up

Silvio Berlusconi fight at St. Raphael against the leukemia. But two days after the news of the serious conditions of salute of the leader of Come on Italyalso published in the most important newspapers internationalyou register the silence of the new secretary of the Pd Elly slime. The leader of the dem – reads the newspaper – has not uttered even half a word of solidarity e nearnessin such a delicate moment, to his political opponent. The visit of Pier Luigi remains sculpted Bersaniat the time secretary of the Democratic Party, in hospital by Berlusconi after the bombing in Piazza Duomo in 2009. Now the left it seems changed, even in the approach with the opponent. AND Conte? Only after 24 hours of silence does he release a message but at the explicit request of the Agorà journalist: “Best wishes for a prompt and complete recoveryWe hope we can recover soon.”

In the Pd – continues the Journal – the solitary voice of the governor of Campania Vincenzo rises By Luca: “We are all saddened. In these decades we have lost one thing they had political exponents that we have criticized a thousand times and condemned a thousand times: the human sense of the political struggle. We have reduced the policy to vulgarityeven personal assaults, e.g squabbles. I feel like sending the best wishes to the Honorable Member Berlusconi of re-establishment”. Then followed by the Apulian governor Michele Emiliano: «Silvio Berlusconi’s personality has established itself in these almost thirty years of political life with a forza such as to make for some too much difficile pronounce few simple words Of wish Of very ready and total healing“.

