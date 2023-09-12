Berlusconi, inheritance pact: no one will be able to sell shares for 5 years, all properties in community

MILAN. A meeting between the five children in Arcore, in Villa San Martino, the nerve center of Silvio Berlusconi’s empire, seals the family agreement: full agreement on the coming Fininvest, locking it down for at least 5 years, total agreement on the assets, on which the communion regime will apply for the same duration. The 100 million destined for Marta Fascina, the Cavaliere’s last companion? They will be recognized, without batting an eye. As well as the other 100 destined for his brother Paolo Berlusconi and the 30 for his lifelong friend, Marcello Dell’Utri. Berlusconi’s children, namely Marina, Pier Silvio, the result of his first marriage to Carla Elvira Dall’Oglio, and the younger Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi, born from the union with Veronica Lario, accept their father’s inheritance «interpreting it – they write in a joint statement – ​​the last wishes in total harmony to honor his memory with profound gratitude, inspired by his immense generosity.”

With the “pure and simple” acceptance, as notaries use to say, without reservations or inventory benefits that torment other successions full of gold and treasures such as the recent one of the Del Vecchio family, a new chapter opens for the empire for over 5 billion legacy of the Knight, including companies, properties, works of art, liquidity. And the fulcrum of the empire, the family safe, that is, Fininvest can begin a new story: Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi, recipients of their father’s available share, assume “jointly indirect control” with 52%, ensuring “with clarity stability and management continuity”. The one signed in Arcore under the stamps of the notary Carlo Marchetti, with the partner of the Chiomenti firm, Luca Fossati, plus Sergio Erede to assist the two eldest sons and the lawyers Carlo Rimini and Ugo Molinari for the three younger heirs (also supported by the notary Mario Notari), is a document of about fifteen pages, but complex and articulated between agreements and provisions that can be summarized in one concept: peace in the family.

Fininvest, the financial company that controls 50% of Mediaset-MFE TV channels, 53.3% of Mondadori, all of Monza Calcio and Teatro Manzoni, as well as 30% of the “goose that lays the golden eggs” Banca Mediolanum , will see stability with the helm in the hands of Marina and Pier Silvio who will hold 26% each, 52% jointly. This is because upstream they will have 29.1% each (and over 58% jointly) of the financial companies that belonged to the Patriarca, namely Holding Italiana I, II, III and VIII. Safes that will go to the three minor children for 14% each (42% together), which will translate into 16% of Fininvest each for a total of 48%. A shareholders’ agreement stipulated between all the brothers provides for the convening of the meetings of the various safes upstream of Fininvest to incorporate the agreements reached into their respective statutes. Among them there is also a 5-year lock-up, i.e. a commitment not to change the shares held in the holding companies and therefore in Fininvest. Which, according to the agreements, will have to distribute at least 50% of profits in the form of dividends, a figure that has generally been exceeded for years. At the end of the 5 years we will see what to do, and for now no pre-emption agreements on the shares have been stipulated. There will be no qualified voting mechanisms for strategic decisions: all, ordinary or extraordinary, will be taken by simple majority.

If Marina, who today is president of Fininvest and Mondadori, and Pier Silvio, head of Mfe, with an agreement between them mark the stability of the management of the empire, the three younger brothers will increase their presence in governance: the maximum number of directors will rise from the current 12 to 15. And they will have the right to express 3 councillors. Today Barbara and Luigi already sit on the council, but – by her choice – not Eleonora, who will be able to choose a representative. In any case, there is full agreement and this is demonstrated by the thanks that all the children addressed to Danilo Pellegrino, CEO and CEO of Fininvest present yesterday in Arcore, for the commitment made to support them for an agreement reached in record time, three months after the death of the Knight, and just over two months after the opening of the will.

The same proportion of the Fininvest distribution (26% for Marina, 26% for Pier Silvio, 16% for each of the other brothers) will then be replicated for the shareholdings in all companies and properties that are not part of the Via Paleocapa holding. Among them there are the properties of Dolcedrago and beyond, the works of art, the boats. The communion regime applies to all properties, to which tax breaks are linked and which fully reflects the spirit of harmony that animates the Berlusconi family’s first steps after Berlusconi.