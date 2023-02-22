Home Business Berlusconi irritated with Zelensky: “I too am a displaced person, I know war”
Berlusconi irritated with Zelensky: “I too am a displaced person, I know war”

Berlusconi irritated with Zelensky: “I too am a displaced person, I know war”

Silvio Berlusconi and Giorgia Meloni

Berlusconi against Zelensky: “I experienced the horrors of war”

The harsh words Of Zelensky verso Berlusconi they caused an uproar, even touching a real one diplomatic case. The leader of Come on Italy he didn’t like the Ukrainian president’s tirade towards him and he didn’t even appreciate the tepid reaction Of Melons who was at his side and did not reply. “Annoyed”. Indeed more: “Irritated“. Zelensky’s lunge, “I believe that Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed by missiles, they have never arrived with tanks in the backyard” – we read in the Corriere della Sera – takes Berlusconi by surprise. The hypothesis of a official reply, also considered among the possible options, is ultimately discarded. And this is because, the founder of Forza Italia vents to his collaborators, “every time I speak everyone takes advantage of it to mount a controversy”. No press releases, therefore. No interview on TV. In short, nothing official.

But from the party – continues the Corriere – Berlusconi’s irritation all is filtered. Not only on the political level but also, and perhaps above all, on the personal plan. “It is not true that does not I know war – he always says to his parents – I was a kid I’m displaced tooThe horrors Of the war I have lived them“. The official note will also be missing, which would have raised the controversy to the rank of a diplomatic case. But it remains difficult to imagine a harsher question and answer. That’s not the only clutch. As it turns out, after Zelensky’s lunge non there have been cDirect contacts between Berlusconi and the President of the Council. However inside Forza Italia, in a low voice but not too much, many consider too warmif not exactly cold, the reaction by Georgia Melons.

