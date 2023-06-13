Berlusconi legacy, nothing to Marta Fascina? Here’s what will happen to the assets

Berlusconi legacy: Marta Fascina, the children and the millionaire heritage. Interview with the notary Angelo Busani

Silvio Berlusconi has been dead for just over 24 hours but still attracts the attention and curiosity of an entire country, which shared a piece of its history with the Knight, to the point of considering his departure as the end of a “geological” era for Italy. Now that Silvio Berlusconi is gone, What remains it is there‘huge patrimony, estimated at almost 7 billion euros, which is currently the subject of big questions. One wonders how it will be divided, to whom will go what, as to each one, and which elements or variables may affect the merits of the matter, net of the presumed testament the content of which is still unknown.

To provide you with an authoritative point of view on the matter, Affaritaliani interviewed the notary Angelo Busani.

Marta Fascina was Berlusconi’s last companion, she remained by his side until the end, but legally theirs was not even a civil union. In fact, the two organized a ceremony defined as “symbolic” celebrated on March 19, 2022, which in fact counts for nothing. So, concretely, what is due to you by law?

Nothing, unless there is a will to overturn his “exclusion”. However, it must be remembered that on the death of a person, without a spouse, who leaves behind a plurality of children, they are entitled to two thirds of the estate, even if the last wishes are conflicting on this point. I take the liberty of commenting, however, that speaking of a heritage such as Berlusconi’s, it is very difficult to “go beyond” the remaining third which, however, is not obvious and belongs to the partner. Indeed, Martha Fascinates, if part of the estate is named in the will, however, he should “come to terms” with the other figures of entities or natural persons named in the will.

Could you give a practical example that helps to frame this succession scenario?

Therefore, starting from the legal principle according to which in Italy children have the right to be treated equally, to each of these – in which case, to each of the five – they are entitled to 2/15 of the former prime minister’s total assets. The remaining third could go to Marta Fascina, but also be divided into parts between the previous ex-wivesor to the parish, the hospital, one of the children in particular, etc according to the testamentary dispositions.

In Berlusconi’s case, a very substantial and complex asset is at stake, made up of companies, real estate, money: could it have to be rebuilt to allow for the succession?

Yes, assuming you can do it, but only in the event of a dispute between the heirs. In fact, according to the law, each of the five children has the same right, however some of them, for reasons of opportunity or merely personal data, have been part of the estate “donated” by the fatherfor example in the case of the shares that each of them holds – in different percentages – within the financial holding company Fininvest.

Is what the children already own, since well before Berlusconi’s death, separated from the succession?

