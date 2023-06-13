Berlusconi legacy, share bequest to Fascina and the 4 billion empire to his children

Berlusconi legacy, the unknown Villa Certosa: the 259 million jewel

The death of Silvio Berlusconi opens the thorny chapter of the inheritance. During the first hospitalization last month, Il Cavaliere had summoned its five children in the hospital, perhaps to express her thoughts to him final wills. The former premier – we read in the Corriere della Sera – would have planned with its lawyers every detail of the succession. The most important and delicate junction is in the control of the Fininvest, the family holding company at the top of the group. It is Fininvest that collects the dividends of the operating companies (Mediaset, Mediolanum, Mondadori, etc.), manages them, invests them and then distributes them profits to the family. The game of succession, friendly or competitive, is played there, in Fininvest. The patrimony which goes to the heirs is estimated today at approx 4 billion, calculating the share of equity of the parent company and other assets outside its perimeter. From Fininvest, immediately after Berlusconi’s death, a message loud and clear for the after Silvio: “This heritage will remain the basis of all our activitieswhich will continue in a line of absolute continuity in every respect”.

Read also: After Silvio, Salvini matters less: with the elections Meloni can take everything

Read also: Berlusconi dead. Now Forza Italia also risks dying. Here because

On the current setup– continues the Corriere – crystallized for years, they could intervene variables introduced by the former prime minister in his eventual ones last will. For example, it remains to be seen whether the Cavaliere (owner of 61.2% of Fininvest) has given up directions precise about his available share of assets. Even this step, which should concern a third of the goods, may have already been regulated for some time. Other unknowns: there was a share bequest to Marta Fascina? Today the control structure is totally Italian and in the light of day. There president it has been for many years Marina Berlusconi and the board of directors is a mix of family and managers, including the Adriano loyalists Galliani and Salvatore skid. Marina and Pier Silvio have 7.65% each through their personal holdings while Barbara, Luigi and Eleonora have collected their shares (21.4%) in a common company. To whom the jewel of the empire, Villa Certosa that is worth 259 million? Everything is written in his will. The deeds should be kept in the Rlcd Notai office in via Mario Pagano in Milan.

Subscribe to the newsletter

