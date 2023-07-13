Home » Berlusconi legacy, the entire will is contestable. Here comes the cold shower
Berlusconi legacy, donations made during life complicate everything. Here’s what happens

Silvio’s will Berlusconi was opened and in theory with those three pages the issue should have been closed without major problems and with Marina e Pier Silvio driving by Fininvest. But instead things are not at all simple and the question could go on for years. Because several notaries agree on one point: the will is contestable. But precisely for this reason – we read in Repubblica – the five children Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora, Luigi immediately set to work to seek an agreement between them that distances lawsuits and law firms as much as possible.

From a technical point of view, in fact, the work is very complex: to have a precise idea of ​​the amount of patrimony by Silvio Berlusconi it is not enough to check what was left at the time of his disappearance (relictum), but it is necessary to reconstruct any donations made throughout a lifetime (donatum). The five children seek, together with the family lawyers, an agreement to delimit the assets without going through a painstaking reconstruction of the donations made during his lifetime by Cav. The bill of 230 million for Fascina, Paolo and Dell’Utri could fall only on Marina and Pier Silvio.

