Berlusconi legacy, the key role of the faithful Galliani: Monza and politics

Berlusconi legacy, the family’s first move: goodbye to Monza

After the death of Silvio Berlusconi the delicate chapter was opened immediately of the inheritance. Waiting for the official reading of the testament which will ratify the last wishes of the former Prime Minister, the family is grappling with two important issues: the future in politics and the management of the football team Monza. According to the rumors of the last few hours, the family that does not seem willing to keep Monza in the portfolio of companies, – reads the Corriere della Sera – is oriented to ask the current CEO of the Brianza club Adriano Galliani to go back to politics. That is, to stand at the by-elections which will probably be held before October to run for the vacant seat in the Senate which was occupied by Silvio Berlusconi. “For love that I have towards Silvio Berlusconi – explains Galliani – I will do everything what will be required of me in any sector”.

He says – continues Il Corriere – that he doesn’t do it simply gratitude towards the person who changed his life. But it is driven by unconditional love for the man who diverted the course of destiny for him 44 years ago. In this way the manager – who in recent Policies had decided to don’t take the field after being elected senator in 2018 — expected to leave U Power Stadium for Palazzo Madama. “At the moment no one has offered me to run as a candidate in the Monza electoral college or told me about the future of Monza football” is the clarification of the historic CEO of Milan. The future of Monza is to be written. For months, Fininvest had mandated an advisor to find minority shareholders. The Greek Evangelios Marinakis who already owns shares of Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest had been received in Arcore by Silvio. The eventual sale negotiation to the Greek shipowner, despite the rumors, it’s only in the initial stages and the final results are completely uncertain.

