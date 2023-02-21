Berlusconi, the lightened family safe. What’s behind it?

Marina e Pier Silvio Berlusconi they have definitely done a nice “gift“, drawing on the funds of the respective safes. It is a big dividend overall from well 80 million. Pier Silvio – we read in the Corriere della Sera – has withdrawn 51 million from his safe and Marina 29 million by the controlling company. With the dividends distributed over the years by the “industrial” parent company, which owns the check or significant holdings in Mediaset–Simple, Mondadori, MediolanumMonza etc, the family holdings have bolstered reserves. And in fact in Pier Silvio’s personal company the 51 million were taken from extraordinary reserve of 175 million while Marina drew the 29 million from the 71 available.

Meanwhile – continues the Corriere – Pier Silvioafter the extra 51 million had been cashed into his account, he sent to reserve the 2022 profit of 12.6 million and Marina himself with the 11.6 million net result of his finance company. The Italian Holdings owned by Silvio Berlusconi (61.3% overall of Fininvest) have also archived their financial statements as at 30 September 2022 with positive results as was expected after the Coupon from 150 million distributed by the Biscione to be worth the 360 ​​million profit in 2021. They did case for needs personal or have prepared liquid assets to deal with any extraordinary disbursements within the family group? But why at the same time? At the moment there are no tracks of usage.

