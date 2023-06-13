Berlusconi, Mfe runs on the stock exchange. Mondadori and Banca Mediolanum are growing

Stock market, the titles of the Berlusconi galaxy run. Well Mfe, Mondadori and Banca Mediolanum

The rise in stocks continues Berlusconi galaxy. With the death of Silvio Berlusconi, which took place yesterday, Monday 12 June, at the age of 86, there was a rise in the prices of his financial empire.

Mediasetnow divided on the stock exchange between Easy A to B, runs to Piazza Affari. Share A, in fact, gains 4.80% at 0.52 euro per share. Share B, on the other hand, recorded +3.26% at 0.72 euro per share.

However, more content Mondadori which earns 0.71% on the Stock Exchange at 2 euros per share. Finally, the title of Bank of Milan which gains 0.09% stopping at 8.23 ​​euros per share.

