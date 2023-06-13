Berlusconi, Montanari: “No flags at half-mast in Unistrasi”. It’s controversy

Berlusconi, Montanari: “No flags at half-mast in Unistrasi”

The Rector of the University of Siena, Tomaso Montanari, full professor of History of Modern Art, he addressed “the whole community to take responsibility for a choice, evidently against the tide, on the occasion of the death of Silvio Berlusconi. Naturally, one cannot feel any joy in the face of this news, rather the sadness one feels in the face of every death. But the judgement, yes, is necessary: ​​because it is true that Berlusconi has marked history, but he did so, leaving the world and Italy much worse than he had found them “, communicated Montanari announcing that “despite the fact that the Presidency of the Council has placed the flags at half-mast on all public buildings from today to Wednesday, I personally take responsibility for ensuring that the flags of Unistrasi do not go down. Everyone ultimately obeys their conscience, and a university that bows to a story like that is not a university.”

Berlusconi, online petition in support of rector Montanari. ‘No flags at half-mast’

“We express solidarity and consent for today’s choice of Rector Tomaso Montanari”. It is the online petition launched on Change.org in support of the decision of the rector of the University for Foreigners of Siena not to display flags at half-mast, despite the provisions of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, on the occasion of the national day of mourning called for the death of Silvio Berlusconi. “For a very large part of Italian citizens, and not only for these – reads the petition which has currently collected over 1840 signatures – the indiction by the Presidency of the Council of national mourning for the death of Silvio Berlusconi is in stark contrast with the events that marked and characterized the character’s life, well outlined by Prof. Montanari, Rector of the University for Foreigners of Siena, in his statement to the community”.

Berlusconi: Mennuni (Fdi), ‘Montanari contravenes mourning? Intervene prefect’

“Beyond the stake there lives no enemy wrath”. I’m not sure that the rector of the University for Foreigners of Siena, Tomaso Montanari knows this famous line taken from the poem “In morte di Ugo Bassville” by Vincenzo Monti. Certainly his decision to contravene the proclamation of national mourning for the death of President Berlusconi by not displaying flags at half-mast in the university speaks for itself. The university is not privately owned by the rector but belongs to the Italian state”. This was stated by the senator of the Brothers of Italy Lavinia Mennuni. “Free Montanari to try to have a shred of notoriety with his legitimate and preposterous opinions on Silvio Berlusconi, and of course free to do what he wants but at his home and not in the public institution he directs – he continues – I believe that the State must do feel your presence even in this circumstance by giving a clear signal. I hope that the prefect of Siena will intervene to ensure that the University of Siena, as elsewhere, respects the provision of the Presidency of the Council, which provides for flags to be flown at half-mast on all public offices until tomorrow, the day of the state funeral”. “Finally, I announce a parliamentary question to the ministers of the Interior and of the University on the behavior of the rector of the university for foreigners of Siena, not new to unacceptable positions taken such as the one on the day of remembrance of the Foibe”, he concludes.

Berlusconi: Renzi, ‘Montanari? He follows the state law only when it suits him’

“There is a law in this country that provides for a state funeral for ex prime ministers who die. Then one can say let’s change the regulation, but it’s not that they did it for Berlusconi”. So Matteo Renzi in Tagadà on La7. “Montanari who has a complicated relationship with the law, because he decides to follow it only when it suits him, he has decided not to follow a state law. If there is a law, it must be respected”.

