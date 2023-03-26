Silvio Berlusconi, the satirical musical about his life debuts in London

Berlusconi makes his theater debut. This is not a joke, but the musical that will be staged from March 29 at the Southwark Playhouse Elephant in London, entitled – precisely – “Berlusconi”. The idea of ​​a musical show dedicated to the former premier and leader of Forza Italia comes from Alan Hayling, head of Renegade Pictures and with a past in the BBC, the production instead has been entrusted to Francesca Moody, known for having worked on ” Fleabag”, cult series available in Italy on Amazon Prime Video.

“With soaring melodies and pounding beats, this outrageous new musical brings together an award-winning team to tell the startling, whimsical, and near-true story of one of the world‘s most charismatic, glamorous, and morally bankrupt political leaders,” reads the website. Three narrating voices, all female, who weave the plot to provide three different points of view: the prosecutor Ilda Boccassini, his second wife Veronica Lario and an unidentified journalist.

Already known i titles of a few songs, all made with an openly “Eurotrash” style, who will attend the musical (duration 120 minutes, with a prezzo which reaches 28 pounds) so he will have the opportunity to listen to songs such as “For Italy”, “Bunga Bunga”, “Thank Goodness for Silvio” and “My Weekend with Vladimir”. To interpret Berlusconi was called Sebastien Torkia, already known in the world of musicals for his performance in “Mamma Mia!”, both in theatrical and cinematic versions.

