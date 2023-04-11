Berlusconi, “cautious optimism” on conditions. Personal doctor Zangrillo: “But he can’t get up or walk”

Another night spent “quiet” for Silvio Berlusconi who since last Wednesday has been hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele in Milan for pneumonia that arose as a result of a chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which the Knight has been suffering for years. This was announced by hospital sources, specifying that for the moment there are no updated medical bulletins on the health conditions of the former prime minister.

Yesterday, however, the doctors responsible for his therapy, the chief of intensive care Alberto Zangrillo and the Hematology counterpart Fabio Ciceri, had signed a joint note – the first encouraging for seven days now – in which they officially informed that “in the last 48 hours there has been a progressive and constant improvement in the monitored organ functions. The cytoreductive therapies, antimicrobial e anti-inflammatory are producing the expected results, allowing us – this is the turning point – to express cautious optimism”.

Nonetheless, concluded the two specialists, “the President Silvio Berlusconi remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit”: which is why – in spite of journalistic reconstructions denied by the same Zangrillo – the founder of Fi he can “neither get up nor walk”.

Confirming what appears to be a promising change of pace, albeit in a clinical picture that remains “difficult”, is what has been leaked from trusted sources from the breaking latest news according to which the blue leader’s mood yesterday was so “high” that he expressed the desire to “go home as soon as possible”. The Easter parenthesis closed, tomorrow a week will have passed since the start of hospitalization in the Milanese hospital.

Dad Fascina at Silvio Berlusconi’s bedside

In the small circle of people who have access to the bedside by Berlusconi al St. Raphaelfrom the other day – we read in the Corriere della Sera – there is also Horace Fascinathe father of the girlfriend of the leader of Forza Italia, martha fascinates.

Since the bond between Berlusconi and the young former employee of the Milan press office, who later entered Parliament with FI, was born, the Fascina family have always kept a very low profile. Never a public statement, a comment, a photo. Horace it seems it was not not even present in March 2022 at symbolic ceremony.

But now – continues the Corriere – she has made a relationship with him deep friendship which in a short time was consolidated to the point that today Berlusconi she affectionately calls him “dad”. No surprise, therefore, among those who are aware of the relationship between the two, which today Horace Fascina has temporarily moved to Milano. Also to be next to her daughter who is practically living at San Raffaele these days. After all, Orazio Fascina today has no work commitments that could prevent him from moving where he wants and for as long as he wants. In the 2019 went in pensionafter working for many years as chancellor al Court of Salerno.

