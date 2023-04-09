Berlusconi away from politics and its holdings? The Knight denies everything

“Alleged indiscretions and insinuations without any foundation”: this is how they are judged, according to what is known to the people closest to the Berlusconi familythe reconstructions circulating these days “on contradictory and imaginative scenarios, projects, designs or intentions, both on the political plan than on that of economic activities“.

As it turns out to ANSAPresident Silvio Berlusconiagain according to the same sources, “albeit within the limits imposed by the current clinical situation and ongoing therapies, he continues to carefully follow the various dossiers he deals with”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

