Berlusconi returns to public speaking after a month of hospitalization. VIDEO

“Here I am, here for you, wearing a shirt and jacket for the first time in over a month”. Thus the leader of FI, Silvio Berlusconi, speaking with a video at the party convention in Milan. Seated at a desk with a bundle of papers in front of him, two copies of one of his books and a glass of water, in the background a Forza Italia billboard, the Italian and European flags, the former prime minister gives his speech in a look tired.

Standing ovation and a big round of applause from the Forza Italia convention for its leader Silvio Berlusconi which closes the event with a video message after a month of hospitalization at the San Raffaele hospital. All the participants stood up when Berlusconi appeared on the big screen. The president of Forza Italia appears in the video dressed in a dark blue jacket and shirt, sitting at his desk, with the party pin pinned to his chest. On the table are two of the books he wrote ‘L’Italia che ho in mente’ and ‘Discourses for democracy’. “It’s the first time I’ve worn a shirt and jacket since I was hospitalized,” he said. Behind him the flag of Italy and Europe and the poster of the Forza Italia convention.

“A few nights ago, here at the San Raffaele, I suddenly woke up with a question in my head that I couldn’t get rid of. ‘Why am I here? What am I doing here? What am I fighting for here?’. Close to me my Martha was watching. I asked her the same question too. ‘Why are we here?’. And she said to me: “We are here because you have worked so hard, you are working hard to save our democracy and our freedom”. And I want to remind you of this, I also want to tell you what I have thought and gone through, even if I know that doing it will really excite me”. Said the leader of FI, Silvio Berlusconi, speaking with a video at the party convention in Milan.

“We are the essential and loyal pillar of this majority, we are the backbone of this government. This is why we are on the field, to ensure that its decisions are truly correct, fair, balanced”. This was stated by the leader of FI, Silvio Berlusconi, speaking with a video at the party convention in Milan.

“Forza Italia is for us like a secular religion, the religion of freedom that Benedetto Croce spoke of, a religion of the heart, of the mind, a commitment towards ourselves, our children, the Italians. Please, let’s carry on like this, with conviction, enthusiasm, passion. No one will be able to defeat us, you will see that the Italians will consider us their lay saints, the saints of their freedom and well-being. I will be with you with the same enthusiasm and the same commitment as in 1994, the future belongs to our ideas, the future must guarantee us true and complete freedom”. So Silvio Berlusconi closes the video of him at the FI convention.

