Berlusconi, Romano (Pd): “National mourning? Not in my name”

Paul Romano, young Lombard regional councilor of the Democratic Party, takes a stand against the decision to call national mourning on the occasion of the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi Wednesday 14th June. In fact, on facebook he offers what he calls a “little refresher”: ”

– Convicted of tax fraud for hundreds of millions of euros to the detriment of us citizens

– He entertained economic agreements with Cosa Nostraas documented by the conviction for external competition in the mafia association of Dell’Utri, co-founder of Forza Italia

– He made the Italian Parliament vote that “Ruby” was the niece of the Egyptian President making us ridiculous in Europe and in the world for her private matters

– He was Prime Minister while on the night of 21 July 2001 the forces of order massacred the young demonstrators in the Diaz School in Genoa.

Romano against the national mourning for Berlusconi

Romano pushes his hand further: “We are talking about a man who declared to his team”If you win a Bus of sluts for you”, which has always objectified women’s bodies by promoting a patriarchal and sexist society. Meloni Presidentthis national mourning is not in my name”

The reply of Forza Italia Lombardia: “The councilor Pd Paul Roman missed a good opportunity to remain silent”

“Shameless. The councilor Pd Paul Roman he missed a good opportunity to remain silent”. Silvio Berlusconi.

The Azzurri: “Apologize to the family, to our entire political community and to the millions of Italians who loved and respected Silvio Berlusconi”

“The young scion of the intolerant and disrespectful left, distinguishing himself from his group to which he belongs in the Regional Council which has shown tact and sensitivity to the death of President Berlusconi despite the undoubted ideological and political distances – reads the note – has decided to attack the right decision of the government to call national mourning“. Roman “instead of complying with the silence which should be due at least in the face of death – add the Azzurri – has let himself go to an invective worthy of the most vulgar propaganda, demonstrating that young age is not necessarily synonymous with flexibility and mental openness”. The Azzurri’s invitation addressed to Romano is to “apologize to the family, to our entire political community and to the millions of Italians who loved and respected Silvio Berlusconi”.

