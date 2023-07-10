Berlusconi, second funeral in Rome. The family enraged with FI and Ronzulli

Silvio Berlusconi, another funeral in Rome? The storm breaks out

Silvio Berlusconi he has been dead for a month now but the controversies continue. The case of the second funeral in his honor, this time a Roma. an event that is creating a tough clash between the Knight’s family, absolutely against it, and Come on Italy which pushes for the event to take place. Hypothesis – we read in the Corriere della Sera – not appreciated by the family members of the Knightnor taken into consideration by Marta fascinates. It is no mystery that the children and the partner prefer the sobriety and the confidentiality. Thus, according to what filters from Arcore, relatives and close friends will gather in the chapel of Villa San Martino, to avoid “the funeral effect bis“. With a message delivered to the general staff of the blues: “Any other initiative is individual“.

The “no” of the family – continues Il Corriere – however, it does not resolve the case. Soon i Senators of Forza Italia they received a WhatsApp message from Licia Rumblepresident of the group in the Senate: “On the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the death of our president, Wednesday 12 July at 7.30 pm, at the Basilica of Sant’Eustachio to Romethe holy mass in memory of our president will be celebrated”. A mass that will be officiated by Monsignor Mario Laurenti. All this breaks the peace within the party? Those close to Marta Fascina let it be known that “the mass organized did not see the involvement of either Marta or her family”.

