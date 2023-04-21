Berlusconi, the medical bulletin: “Slow but progressive improvement”

Berlusconi, the bulletin: “Slow but progressive improvement”

“The President’s clinical picture Silvio Berlusconi appears to be slowly but progressively improving. Treatments and monitoring of organ functions continue”. This is what we read in the new medical bulletin on Silvio Berlusconi’s health conditions, issued by theSan Raffaele Hospital. Since April 5, it is the fifth update signed by the specialists who are following it, Alberto Zangrillo e Fabio Cicerirespectively head of Resuscitation and Hematology.

The visits of family and friends to the former premier, Marta Fascina always in hospital

In these two weeks, the presence at the San Raffaele of family members, friends and closest collaborators of the founder of Forza Italia has never been lacking. This morning he is back at the hospital too Horace Fascina, father of Berlusconi’s girlfriend, Marta. Entering from the entrance in via Olgettina 60 aboard a van, he smiled at the journalists who asked him how he was doing. Since the day of her hospitalization, Marta Fascina has never been seen leaving the hospital, while her father Orazio has often come and gone to be close to her daughter, as reported by Ansa.

