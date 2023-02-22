Home Business Berlusconi, the plan: no to “Chinese” Russia and to Europe serving the USA
by admin
Berlusconi partly disappointed by Meloni totally flat on NATO and the USA

Silvio Berlusconi he is a skilled and experienced politician and certainly does not talk nonsense. Those who know him well tell Affaritaliani.it that his objective regarding the war between Ukraine and Russia is twofold: to prevent Moscow from falling into the hands of China, which is happening, and that the United States, in fact, become the masters of the European Union.

The former Cavaliere and leader of Forza Italia is not in favor of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the parliamentary acts of his party, both in Italy and in Europe, demonstrate this perfectly. The problem is that the race for arms and military aid continues – despite Beijing’s peace efforts – on the part of WashingtonNATO and Europe (with Macron in the lead), do nothing but strengthen the axis between the Kremlin and China.

Berlusconi knows very well that the Russian market was thriving for Italian companies, just think of the lost exports and the fashion industry. And apart from gas (fortunately Giorgia Meloni has made an agreement with Libya since American liquid gas has all the problems of regasifiers), according to the Knight culturally the Russian people are much closer to the European than to that Chinese. By history and tradition, even religious.

But the goal of Joe Biden’s United States – believes the former Cav – is to isolate Russia and then China (with the nightmare of a conflict over Taiwan) and divide the European Union to dominate it economically and culturally. The blue leader’s problem is that he is unable to communicate this third way because now if only one dares to question the full support for Kiev and Zelensky one is immediately branded as friends of Putin and supporters of the Russian invasion.

