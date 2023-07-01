Berlusconi, the temptation of Pier Silvio: take up the political legacy

Pier Silvio Berlusconi ponders taking the field to take up his father’s legacy

Pier Silvio Berlusconi is thinking of taking on the political legacy of his father Silvio, recently disappeared. Corriere della Sera writes about it, which tells how “it is not the first time he has found himself at a crossroads. There was a moment in which his father asked him to cross the Pillars of Hercules. But he refused. And now that his father it’s gone, he observes the unknown sea of ​​politics and is tempted to sail it.In the days following his parent’s funeral, the managing director of Mediaset amazed seasoned fishermen of the Palazzo, to whom he asked what’s beyond on the other hand, because “I’d like to” and “we’ll have to think about it”: “See you? I want to talk to you about it””.

According to Francesco Verderami’s account, “Pier Silvio has the idea of ​​following the same route as the Knight. Indeed, he would have it: it is a suggestion that holds together the desire to emulate, the thrill of novelty, the ambition of power. Signs of this were seen in the emotional speech he gave in front of Mediaset employees immediately after the funeral of the leader of Forza Italia, as reported by Libero. And in the passage of the letter sent to Repubblica, in which he claimed to be “my father’s son”. As if she were indebted to him for that denial.”

The hypothesis that in the end it may be he and not Marina who tries the political path is suggestive. “There is a temptation to challenge the waves of politics. Indeed, there would be. Because there is the awareness that to face them he would have to build a solid boat; that is, have a staff; surround yourself with political, economic and diplomatic advisers; relate to those reference worlds that guarantee reservoirs of votes; invest time, energy and resources. An ambitious and complex mission for those who do not know the currents of the Palazzo and should abandon the routes followed so far”, writes the Corriere della Sera, which underlines: “So there will be a reason why at the moment in the Mediaset headquarters you do not see those movements of troops that have always been a prelude to important initiatives. On the other hand, Pier Silvio’s destination would not even be clear: would he propose only to lead the party to which the family has promised to “stay close”, or would he bet on Palazzo Chigi? “

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

