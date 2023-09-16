Berlusconi, the two pacts to protect Fininvest: the assembly by statute and board of directors by November

MILAN. With the two shareholders’ agreements signed on 11 September but published yesterday, the Berlusconis lock down control of Fininvest after the death of the Cavaliere and shore up the empire without risk – thanks to the exemption determined by the free transfer of shares within of the succession – of having to launch a takeover bid on listed Italian subsidiaries such as Mondadori (69.53% of the votes) and Banca Mediolanum (30%), while Mfe (50%) is based in the Netherlands. The most important pact is the one signed “for an indefinite period” between Marina and Pier Silvio. Together, by adding control of the founder’s holdings to their financial companies, they will have a voting “power” equal to 78.58% of Fininvest (of which they have 52% in transparency). Here: “on the occasion of each ordinary and extraordinary meeting of the company” the two eldest sons of the Cav “in order to jointly exercise a dominant influence on the company” undertake to meet “at least 5 days before” to “consult” on the topics. Without an agreement, for a period “not exceeding 5 days” they will have to seek agreement “during at least two meetings”. In the absence of a common position, the pact “will be considered automatically terminated”. At the same time, all of the Knight’s children, including the youngest – including Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi – signed an agreement to “discipline their mutual commitments”. They concern the resolutions to be taken in the first extraordinary and ordinary meeting to be called “no later than November 30th”.

The corporate bodies will have to be integrated with the 3 members intended for minor children and the statute will have to be amended by introducing new features such as the commitment not to sell (lock-up) for 5 years, carry-over and co-sale rights in the event of future transfers, 50% minimum payout for the dividend, forecasts of majorities of 80% for some statutory changes. The children then undertake commitments “in order to prevent the arising” of takeover bid obligations on controlled companies, under penalty of indemnification. Now harmony in the family is fully regulated. Marina Berlusconi herself, on the sidelines of the Confindustria assembly, remarked “how beautiful this demonstration of harmony and dignity is”. Now, she says, “let’s go on working as our father wanted.” —

