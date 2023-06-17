Berlusconi, the villas go up for sale. For the residence in Cannes, 12 million were asked

Berlusconi’s joke: “They tell me go home, but which one. I have 20”

Silvio Berlusconi he has only been dead for a few days, but the maneuvers around his estate have already begun. If the future as regards the companies of him will be known with the opening of the will, as regards instead the multiples properties scattered around the world they belonged to Knight, the operation to raise cash has already started. Villa La Lampara – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – is located in one of the most sought-after areas of Cannes: strictly sea view, it extends over a land of 2,500 meters squares between bedrooms, kitchens, three garages, a two-room caretaker’s apartment with terrace and still a swimming pool, spa and even a bar. You need to buy it 12 million euros.

