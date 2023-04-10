Home Business Berlusconi, there is “cautious optimism. Progress and constant improvement”
Business

Berlusconi, there is “cautious optimism. Progress and constant improvement”

by admin
Berlusconi, there is “cautious optimism. Progress and constant improvement”

Zangrillo and Ciceri: cautious optimism, remains in intensive care

“In the last 48 hours there has been a progressive and constant improvement in the monitored organ functions”. They say it in today’s health bulletin Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceridoctors (and university professors) of the San Raffaele who follow the treatment of the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi.

“The cytoreductive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory therapies are producing the expected results, allowing us to express cautious optimism. President Silvio Berlusconi remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit”, specify the doctors of the St. Raphael. The former premier has been hospitalized since last Wednesday following pulmonary “complications” of his main disease which, according to what was explained by the doctors who are treating him, is a form of leukemia. Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Volkswagen restarts from the software. CEO Blume's plan is ready

You may also like

Sardinia, Irap payment suspended for tourist accommodation companies

Next Thermomix, please – will the Nexaro NR...

Migrants, 1200 on two boats rescued by the...

The total net profit of 24 listed banks...

Civil Servant Pension: How to Calculate it

Easter, picnic and trip out of town for...

CS takeover – merger expert on the new...

Next Yacht, the “Rolls Royce of the sea”...

Russia is becoming China’s “resource colony”, according to...

rRenzi to the Reformist and Romeo fires to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy