by admin
Third night in ICU for Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized since Wednesday morning at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan due to a rather aggressive pneumonia which, according to his personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, arose as a consequence of the chronic myelomonocytic leukemia from which the former prime minister has been suffering for some time.

However, Berlusconi would have recorded improvements that bode well for health and family members. So there is cautious optimism among the doctors and family members expressed by the thumbs up yesterday addressed to journalists by the younger son of the ‘Cavaliere’, Luigi. Relatives and friends took turns next to the blue leader all day yesterday, including his brother Paolo, his children, Marina, Piersilvio and Barbara, immortalized in a long embrace when they left the San Raffaele.

A medical bulletin is expected today after no updates were released yesterday nor news on the evolution of the conditions after the note issued Thursday by Zangrillo and the head of hematology Fabio Ciceri.

