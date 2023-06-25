Berlusconi, waiting for the will. The Fininvest node and the inheritance of assets

Salt the wait for the reading of Silvio Berlusconi’s will. The last wishes of the Knight are entrusted to the notary Arrigo Rovedawho oversaw the creation of Forza Italia and the divorce practices with Veronica Lario.

The opening of the will should take place before July 4th

Roveda would be in possession – as reported Republic – of the material and moral inheritance together with Michele Carpinellibusiness lawyer and partner of the Chiomenti law firm.

In this regard, for bureaucratic reasons, sources close to the family report that the opening of the will should arrive in late June (the Fininvest shareholders’ meeting is called for 29 to approve the 2022 financial statements) and early July, and probably before 4 July, when Mfe will hold the annual appointment for the presentation of television schedules.

The Fininvest node

The first question to be resolved is how it will be divided 61.21% of Fininvestthe entrepreneur’s finance company that controls the 49.% of the former Mediaset today Mfe, 51% of Mondadori and 30% of Mediolanum. “If the quota – he reports Republic – was divided into more or less equal parts between the five children, namely Marina and Pier Silvio, born from the first marriage with Carla Elvira Dall’Oglio, and Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi born from the marriage with Lario, in fact the children of Lario would have the majority of Fininvest, but Marina and Piersilvio they would have the so-called blocking minority, therefore no decision of the finance company could be taken without the agreement of all the heirs”.

Fininvest has officially announced that we are moving towards “continuity”. The structure of the Berlusconi companies will remain unchanged, or at least funtil the entrepreneur’s five children decide otherwise. Rumors report that Marinaeldest daughter and president of Fininvest and Mondadori and board member of Simplemay have a more important role than other siblings in the hereditary axis as well.

Marta Fascina should enter the hereditary axis and receive one of the residences

Il Cavaliere leaves a real estate portfolio of villas and apartments estimated at 412 million (19 properties, but the market value could also be higher. To which must be added the paintings, furnishings, boats and many valuables collected over many years of career. It’s about the villa San Martino di Arcore, villa Belvedere in Macherio, villa Certosa in Porto Rotondo, villa Comalcione on Lake Como, villa Campari on Lake Maggiore, and then many other luxury residences in Antigua, Cannes, Lampedusa and so on. After having already liquidated the two first wives, his partner Marta Fascina should also enter the hereditary axis. You should receive one of Berlusconi’s residences and a generous cash check.

