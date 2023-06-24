Berlusconi was a pacifist: before he died he offered Santoro a program on Mediaset

Santoro to Mediaset? Silvio Berlusconi’s sensational latest offer

Well yes. A few months ago, before his death, Silvio Berlusconi offered a program to his bitter and historic rival, Michele Santoro. The Fatto Quotidiano writes it, which recounts how the former prime minister complained to Vittorio Sgarbi about the “silence of his Mediaset channels which gave no space to pacifist ideas and they did not allow him to express his appeals for peace”.

A “censorship”, Berlusconi defines it. According to Il Fatto, “So Sgarbi picks up the phone and dials a person that Berlusconi knows well, because he was one of his bitter enemies: Michael Santoro. The TV presenter, expelled from Rai in 2002 with the Bulgarian edict of B., is carrying on a battle in support of peace in Ukraine. The phone call was then told on 12 June, a few hours after Berlusconi’s death, to Otto e Mezzo by Santoro himself. An interview of about 40 minutes in which only the war was discussed”.

According to il Fatto, “at the end Berlusconi makes a coup de theatre: offers a program of its own to its historical enemy. “Seeing that these ideas don’t find space in Mediaset, why don’t you make a program yourself? I have already talked about it with the company structure ”, she says. Santoro takes his time: “President, think about being well, I’ll talk about it with Vittorio”. According to Il Fatto, “the project was concrete and already on the table of Mauro Crippa, director general of Mediaset Information. A 4-5 episode program that Santoro would have dedicated only to war issues. If the presenter had said “yes ” to B. in that phone call, the transmission would have been made. Then, due to the delay of the television journalist and the death of Berlusconi, nothing was done about it”.

