Berlusconi will give Marina and Pier Silvio control of Fininvest

Berlusconi will, 100 million to Marta Fascina and 30 million to Marcello Dell'Utri

Going to Pier Silvio e Marina Berlusconi the majority of Fininvest. Having received the entire available quota, the Cavaliere’s two first-born children together reach 53% of the group with equal quotas. This is what is stated in the will of Silvio Berlusconi That the ANSA was able to view exclusively. A legacy of 100 million to his brother Paolo.

A martha fascinates a legacy of 100 million ea goes Marcello Dell’Utri one of 30. “For the good I wanted them and for what they wanted me”, reads a sentence addressed to the children contained in the text. “Thank you, much love to you all, your dad.”

The text is contained in an unsealed envelope, dated Arcore 19 January 2022 with the inscription to my children containing a sheet of headed paper composed of two facades written in black ink, a total of about fifteen lines.

