Home » Berlusconi will give Marina and Pier Silvio control of Fininvest
Business

Berlusconi will give Marina and Pier Silvio control of Fininvest

by admin
Berlusconi will give Marina and Pier Silvio control of Fininvest

Berlusconi will, 100 million to Marta Fascina and 30 million to Marcello Dell’Utri

Going to Pier Silvio e Marina Berlusconi the majority of Fininvest. Having received the entire available quota, the Cavaliere’s two first-born children together reach 53% of the group with equal quotas. This is what is stated in the will of Silvio Berlusconi That the ANSA was able to view exclusively. A legacy of 100 million to his brother Paolo.

READ ALSO: Testament Berlusconi, the letter to Fascina. “They’ll still say it’s too much”

A martha fascinates a legacy of 100 million ea goes Marcello Dell’Utri one of 30. “For the good I wanted them and for what they wanted me”, reads a sentence addressed to the children contained in the text. “Thank you, much love to you all, your dad.”

The text is contained in an unsealed envelope, dated Arcore 19 January 2022 with the inscription to my children containing a sheet of headed paper composed of two facades written in black ink, a total of about fifteen lines.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Today's stock market 1008丨Lao Baima soared. Is there a play in the next stage?

You may also like

The Fed Freezes Stock Exchanges Down in Piazza...

Booming Peach Harvest: High Demand and Increased Fruit...

The Rewe boss in an interview about inflation...

Santanchè: those who criticize me come to Twiga....

Amazon Prime Day offers 2023: The best deals...

AI Revolutionizes the LED Industry: A Look into...

From 2024 – Swiss Post will increase prices...

Tipping Culture: Experts Weigh in on the Escalating...

Santanchè: those who criticize me come to Twiga....

RBA Holds Interest Rates Steady at 4.1% as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy