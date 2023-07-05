Home » Berlusconi, will opened before witnesses. Waiting for reading
Business

by admin
Marina Berlusconi at Silvio’s funeral

Berlusconi, the will opens

Silvio Berlusconi’s will was opened in the office of the notary Arrigo Roveda in Milan, in front of two lawyers who acted as witnesses, Luca Fossati and Carlo Rimini. In the afternoon, the document with the ex prime minister’s last will will be read to his children.

Mfe little moved on the stock market since the opening of Berlusconi’s will

MediaforEurope, the holding company which owns Mediaset television, shows no signs of reaction on the stock market to the opening today of Silvio Berlusconi’s will, from which the market expects no surprises on the group’s near future. The shares of the two categories of Mfe, A and B, both weak since their inception like the stock market listing for the rest, lost 0.84 and 1.79% respectively.

Neglected Mondadori (+0.23%) with a cautious rise since the opening of the session while the subsidiary of Fininvest, Banca Mediolanum, in the main basket is confirmed as weak (-0.64%).

