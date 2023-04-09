Berlusconi hospitalized, personal doctor Zangrillo loses patience with journalists: “What the fuck do you care…”

“I’ll tell you how he is, but then go home for Easter”. The premise of Alberto Zangrillopersonal physician of Silvio Berlusconi, it is clear. But, as per the vocabulary, in the end the journalists make the San Raffaele doctor lose his patience.

Silvio Berlusconi, “even in the face of a serious pathology in a truly difficult situation, he is responding well to therapies”. It is the picture offered by his personal doctor, head of the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan in which the Cavaliere has been hospitalized since last Wednesday for a pulmonary infection in a context of chronic myelocytic leukemia.

“I am serene and somewhat confident, because things are going according to the expected standards. We are doing our best,” he clarifies Zangrillo. “We have a very precise therapeutic strategy whereby leaps back and forth, therefore pessimism and optimism, do not meet the criteria of objectivity to which a serious doctor is called”.

Then the professor rails against those who “allow themselves to make hypotheses, forecasts and judgments on the fact that Berlusconi he may or may not continue to work and engage in politics. It wouldn’t be serious. The timings? Ask someone else.”

But that is not all. Zangrillo took the opportunity to criticize the intervention of a Gemelli colleague on the Cavaliere’s clinical situation published on Saturday 8 April in The print. Finally, when asked by a reporter about Berlusconi’s mood, he blurted out: “What the fuck do you care about his mood?”. But that wasn’t enough for someone and, once pressed again on the “withdrawn phone”, the answer of Zangrillo it was definitive: “Fucking shit”.

