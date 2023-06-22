Berlusconi’s legacy: private planes for his children, but the company is at a loss

Berlusconi inheritance, all of Silvio’s assets: private planes for his children

Looking forward to knowing the last will of Silvio Berlusconi – the will will be opened on Monday 26 June – goods continue to appear, which progressively increase the “booty” at stake.

Now it’s the turn of the four private planes always used for the internal transport of the family. This is the main asset of the company Alba Aerotransport services spathe society controlled by Fininvest real estate & services in turn owned by Fininvest.

However, all that glitters is not (always) gold and this is certainly one of those cases. In fact, Alba Servizi is currently making a loss; In the budget 2022 in fact he recorded a red of 5.7 millionup from 3.9 million in 2021 and 1.8 million in 2020.

In the pro-quota inheritance of Fininvest – reports The messenger – the cost of the planes should be shared among the five children. «2022 was strongly conditioned by Russo-Ukrainian war – states the balance sheet report – the direct consequence of which was therising cost of raw materials in general, with repercussions on the margins of the activities and in the air transport concerned, in particular by the increase in the cost of fuel”.

