Home Business Berlusconi’s support for Moratti? “Republic has more denials than readers”
Business

Berlusconi’s support for Moratti? “Republic has more denials than readers”

by admin
Berlusconi’s support for Moratti? “Republic has more denials than readers”

Berlusconi’s support for Moratti? “Republic has more denials than readers”

The words of Berlusconi on Moratti? Berlusconi has already denied. Repubblica now has more denials than readers”. Thus the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, commenting on the rumors reported today by ‘Repubblica’ for which Silvio Berlusconi would prefer to vote Letizia Moratti, and not the coalition candidate Attilio Fontana, in the next regional elections in Lombardy. Salvini spoke on the sidelines of a meeting on the progress of the Milan Mind District.

Moratti: “Moderate liberal and reformist citizens do not recognize themselves and do not find representation in this right”

I thank Berlusconi because he has brought out an undeniable fact: moderate liberal and reformist citizens do not recognize themselves and do not find representation in this right”. Letizia Moratti, civic candidate in the regional elections supported by the Third Pole, comments on the microphones of Radio Lombardia on the article published today by Repubblica which reports a confidence from Berlusconi, however denied by Forza Italia. “If it were up to me in Lombardy I would vote Moratti” Berlusconi would have said but for Forza Italia they are “words and concepts that he has never uttered or even thought about” and the article “is, therefore, without foundation”. “I am sure – added Moratti – that many voters of Forza Italia will vote for me. And I also think that a political laboratory of national scope for a new center is born from Lombardy”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Most of the popular Chinese concept stocks fell...

Electric car, one in five in the US...

Case Cospito, the left is not ambiguous with...

Cdp, issued the first 500 million euro green...

The only positive Piazza Affari in Europe, in...

Gold prices continue to be under pressure in...

Bank contracts: Abi focuses on sustainability, the CGIL...

Savings on bills? Go to the online comparator

Energy, squeeze on suppliers who cheat. With the...

Resolution 38 of 01/23/2023 – Authorization to accept...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy