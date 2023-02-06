Berlusconi’s support for Moratti? “Republic has more denials than readers”

The words of Berlusconi on Moratti? Berlusconi has already denied. Repubblica now has more denials than readers”. Thus the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, commenting on the rumors reported today by ‘Repubblica’ for which Silvio Berlusconi would prefer to vote Letizia Moratti, and not the coalition candidate Attilio Fontana, in the next regional elections in Lombardy. Salvini spoke on the sidelines of a meeting on the progress of the Milan Mind District.

Moratti: “Moderate liberal and reformist citizens do not recognize themselves and do not find representation in this right”

I thank Berlusconi because he has brought out an undeniable fact: moderate liberal and reformist citizens do not recognize themselves and do not find representation in this right”. Letizia Moratti, civic candidate in the regional elections supported by the Third Pole, comments on the microphones of Radio Lombardia on the article published today by Repubblica which reports a confidence from Berlusconi, however denied by Forza Italia. “If it were up to me in Lombardy I would vote Moratti” Berlusconi would have said but for Forza Italia they are “words and concepts that he has never uttered or even thought about” and the article “is, therefore, without foundation”. “I am sure – added Moratti – that many voters of Forza Italia will vote for me. And I also think that a political laboratory of national scope for a new center is born from Lombardy”.

