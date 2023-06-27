Berlusconi’s testament: the Colombian, the secret account in Miami and 24,000 paintings

Electoral campaign of 2022. Photo: weekly Chi

Testament Berlusconi, the Colombian who claims 2% of Fininvest

Silvio’s will Berlusconi it hasn’t been opened yet. It complicates the matter for the succession of the former prime minister and a mysterious businessman appears Colombian claiming a piece of the pie. This causes the times and the notary Arrigo to slip further Roveda – we read in La Stampa – let it be known that days will go by because it will be necessary to give value, for example, to 24,000 works of art purchased overnight during the auctions All this will serve to answer a question: How much is Silvio’s treasure worth? And while the Fininvest meeting is scheduled for Thursday in via Paleocapa, a testamentary bequest to the Caribbean. The beneficiary is the Turinese Marco DiNunzioborn in 1968. And he himself told the Fatto Quotidiano that he was the first of the legatees. And also that he warned Fininvest and Roveda. Threatening otherwise the charge of damages “with seizure of company shares“.

Read also: Berlusconi legacy: private planes for children, but the company is losing money

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

