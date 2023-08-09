Home » Berlusconi’s three youngest sons are booming: 15 million in dividends
Business

Berlusconi’s three youngest sons are booming: 15 million in dividends

by admin
Berlusconi’s three youngest sons are booming: 15 million in dividends

Berlusconi, the holding companies of Luigi, Barbara and Eleonora make Silvio’s three youngest children rich

The three youngest children of Silvio Berlusconi they enjoy the big dividends coming from their holdings: it is about 15 million of dividends. One million each from H14, another 4 million each from Holding Italiana Quattordicesima. On the 28th of June, one day before the Fininvest celebrated its first assembly after the death of the Patriarch, Barbara, Eleonora, and Luigi – we read in La Stampa – met in a double session to pull the strings on the two safes which they control. This while the story of the succession that starts, barring surprises, ad full acceptances without resorting to the inventory benefit.

The diplomacies are at work with the idea of close already by the end of September and subsequently open the season of the reorganization of the chain of control of Fininvest and of the governanceregulating the representations of the various branches of the family in the holding company and in the subsidiaries.

Read also: Sting banks, Bini Smaghi: “Loans will drop, market distortion”

Read also: Piazza Affari: banks in recovery, from Intesa and Unicredit and Monte Paschi

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Ready!New MacBook Air Exposure: Is Apple's Design Eye-catching Liu Haiping Acceptable? - Apple, MacBook, Macbook Air

You may also like

A new semiconductor plant is coming, but the...

Sunday 20 August: political elections in Ecuador

Italy is pushing ahead with plans for an...

China’s Consumer Price Index Sees First Contraction in...

Meloni-Salvini and the “Florentine pact”: dinner for four...

Tongxiang’s Online Retail Success: The Rise of the...

CHF 38 billion SubsidiesPrivileges for the few, financed...

Bank extra profit tax, Sileoni (Fabi): this is...

Letter to Jan Marsalek – that’s exactly what...

Rally Finland: Toyota again on the top step...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy