The 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to three American economists (Bernanke, Diamond and Dybvig), in an official statement, the selection committee considered their research on the role of banks in the economy, especially in a state of crisis has made an outstanding contribution.

Of the three winners, Bernanke is undoubtedly the most well-known and intriguing. Bernanke is known for his research on the Great Depression. In addition to the monetary contraction theory pointed out by Friedman, he believed that bank failures caused the information to effectively allocate credit to be lost and difficult to recover quickly, thus making the Great Depression so severe, along the This idea later developed the model of the financial accelerator (with several collaborators). In addition to academics, Bernanke served as the chairman of the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014, and was widely praised for his response to the 2008 financial crisis.

Bernanke has written extensively, and the Nobel Prize Committee awarded him a prize for his research on the financial crisis. If I want to make some comments on his academic work in this field, I think it would be good to review his response to the subprime mortgage crisis. perspective.

Subprime Crisis: New Faces, Old Content

After the 2001 recession, the U.S. experienced a jobless recovery, and the Federal Reserve, under Greenspan’s leadership, lowered the federal interest rate to an unprecedented low, staying at 1% for a long time. Correspondingly, house prices began to rise sharply not seen since the 1980s. Subprime loans, as the name suggests, are low-grade loans. Rising house prices have allowed financial institutions to find ways to make money by lending to those with low repayment capacity and transferring risk through a myriad of financial derivatives. Leaving aside the details, it can be roughly said that in this process, as long as the house price rises, the game can continue. Of course, if house prices fall and homebuyers default on their loans, subprime loans will lose money. And because of financial derivatives, the loss of a single financial institution with large risk exposure may be huge. Despite the novelty of financial instruments, both homebuyers and financial institutions are essentially speculating, similar to any previous real estate bubble.

There are many articles describing the process of the subprime mortgage crisis, so I do not need to repeat them here. What I want to stress is that, despite the thrilling and stormy descriptions many articles describe it, it actually took a “long” time to evolve. Since the beginning of 2007, financial institutions have issued profit warnings related to subprime mortgages, and the first quarter of 2007 was the starting point of the decline in US housing prices. With the decline in housing prices and the accumulation of subprime loan defaults, more financial institutions experienced declining profits or losses, which lasted for more than a year and a half before Lehman collapsed in September 2008. During this period, the government and the central bank did not stand idly by, in fact, they introduced a lot of rescue measures, including slashing interest rates. However, there are two points that need to be emphasized. The most important thing for financial institutions to resist risks is capital, and the efforts of financial institutions to replenish capital have been ineffective. In addition, the decline in housing prices has been accelerating, and financial institutions’ losses have been increasing.

Reviewing the course of the subprime mortgage crisis, I believe that the financial crisis was inevitable under the circumstances. The core of the problem is that the loss of subprime loans depends on housing prices, and the decline in housing prices has already formed a trend, which is difficult to reverse in the short term, so the subprime mortgage crisis is unavoidable. The lengthy political process of the bailout, and the outrage among the public and members of Congress over bailouts for greedy Wall Street, has led to measures that often lag behind developments and make preemptive measures almost impossible. The question is, is it bound to be such a big financial crisis?

A Mortgage Crisis That Could Be Much Smaller

Some critics believe that the subprime mortgage crisis should not have been this big, and I agree. I’ve always thought that letting Lehman go bankrupt in September 2008 was a huge, avoidable mistake.

From the stock market’s top in October 2007 to the end of August 2008, U.S. stocks fell 20 percent, a drop that reflected the pricing in general economic downturns and financial volatility. U.S. stocks fell 55% throughout the financial crisis, with most of the decline following the collapse of Lehman in September. If we believe that the stock market effectively reflects economic reality, the subprime mortgage problem is less of a problem before August.

The Treasury’s asset rescue plan required congressional approval, which involved a lengthy legislative process, and in fact the final bailout came too late. That aside, what can the Fed do as lender of last resort? I think a lot can be done, and the Fed under Bernanke is not using enough tools.

To understand this, we need to estimate how much the Fed would lose by unilaterally injecting capital into financial institutions, that is, how much risk it would take. At the time, the size of subprime mortgages was about $850 billion, the size of the Treasury’s distressed asset relief program approved by Congress. The case/shiller house price index has dropped by about 19% from the high point in 2007Q1 to the low point in 2011Q2. Assuming that all losses are borne by financial institutions (the extreme assumption is that home buyers have zero down payment), the actual maximum loss of financial institutions as creditors is 1700 billions of dollars. That’s not a staggering number.

If the Fed lent enough cash to struggling financial institutions to hold these subprime assets, the final maximum loss would be $170 billion. This commitment from the Fed will stabilize the market and give institutions space and time to orderly deleverage and clean up non-performing assets. And house prices will eventually recover, and over time, the Fed’s theoretical paper losses will eventually be wiped out (in 2016, house prices had already rebounded to their peak levels in 2007). Therefore, in the long run, the risk that the Fed takes is limited. Moreover, even if it loses, it is not a big problem. In theory, the Fed does not need to worry about losses. And Bernanke seems to be worried a lot about this, such as when he bought some mortgage-backed securities, he asked the Treasury Department to guarantee to keep the Fed from losing money. I think the Fed should have injected bold cash into financial institutions like Lehman to prevent them from failing to stabilize the entire financial system. In this scenario, subprime mortgage losses will be released slowly, giving financial institutions more time to deal with non-performing assets, the crisis will evolve into a chronic disease, and institutions will deleverage in an orderly manner, rather than allowing panic to rage and putting the entire financial system in jeopardy. In fact, this is consistent with Bernanke’s theory that the information that financial institutions accumulate about customers should not be easily lost.

What does theory tell us?

Years later, in hindsight, could Bernanke’s academic research be more helpful on this question? Yes, but I don’t think it will help much. His research is about efficiency, the loss of efficiency caused by information asymmetry, agency costs, etc. And the financial crisis is a cash flow machine problem, a Minsky problem. Two other award-winning researchers this year also used a balanced approach. And the financial crisis is a spiral reinforcement process, the equilibrium method does not provide much insight, and it is difficult to propose the most powerful solution.

In fact, Minsky was the most discussed economist after the Great Crisis of 2008, not this year’s few Nobel laureates for research on the financial crisis. In Minsky’s eyes, financial institutions are not handlers of agency information problems, but are first and foremost cash flow machines, a balance sheet in which capital flows back and forth, and is inherently highly unstable. The financial crisis is a domino process, it is dynamic, but there is no equilibrium, it is a system collapse process. This was the insight of Minsky, who said his financial theory was inspired by Keynes.

Bernanke’s academic research may be of limited help in understanding the Minsky problem, since he had been dealing with the crisis for a year and a half before Lehman collapsed, and his destructive power of the Minsky moment still seems to have not been too destructive. How alert, which led him to abandon the rescue of Lehman. Given the chance to do it all over again, I guess he won’t let Lehman fail again. The understanding at that time may be a problem with the economic paradigm. His models are all equilibrium models, and bank failure is a domino process, which has little to do with the agency problem and information problem in the model. In this regard, New York Fed President Geithner, who has no academic background, may be more acutely aware of the potentially severe consequences of the crisis, and Bernanke did specifically mention his contribution.

Another factor limiting Bernanke’s rescue of Lehman may be concerns about moral hazard. In the book “The Courage to Act”, Bernanke repeatedly mentioned the moral hazard problem brought about by bailouts of financial institutions, believing that this would contribute to the ethos of financial institutions being too big to fail. However, the author believes that in a life-or-death emergency, moral hazard is a secondary concern. It’s like a naughty child cutting his own artery while playing with a knife. This is not a time for moral sermons, but should go to the emergency room immediately and wait until the injury is stable before teaching slowly.

Hard work: expensive knowledge

At this point, I would like to specifically say that I have no intention of belittling Bernanke’s academic level and historical achievements during the financial crisis. In fact, I have full respect for him. I just want to say that knowledge, especially about the spontaneous order of society and economy, is sometimes very expensive and requires a huge price to go further. For example, without the frequent banking crises of the 19th century, there might not have been the Federal Reserve, and without the Great Depression, Keynes might not have written his general theory.

Actual lending losses of less than $200 billion cause actual economic losses (GDP lower than potential output) to reach trillions of dollars, and financial asset losses reach more than ten trillion dollars. This does not include social unrest. The anxiety of the mood, and the countless hours that people spend in dealing with crises, such as the time the author of this article has devoted to this article.

The price is high, but tuition is not in vain. During the 2020 COVID-19 crisis, the U.S. government’s bailouts were pre-emptive, with massive relief payments helping families stay financially healthy and averting another financial crisis, compared to the current aftermath of inflation that’s a minor problem .

Another point is that the real estate market is the root of almost all financial crises, because real estate is the longest-term asset, has the highest leverage, is the largest asset class, and has thousands of households as a participating group. The management of the real estate market and its credit is fundamental to financial stability, and this is true for the United States as well as for China.

Note: This article only represents the author’s personal views, (The author of this article is a doctor of economics and a financial practitioner.

