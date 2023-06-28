Home » Bernard Arnault also affected: Naples bans superyachts in the port
Italy, Naples, View across Porticciolo Santa Lucia harbor to Mount Vesuvius. picture alliance / Rainer Hackenberg | Rainer Hackenberg

Naples has banned ships longer than 74 meters from docking in the port since this year.

Bernard Arnault was also recently refused permission to moor his “Symphony”.

The reason for the regulation is the high volume of traffic in the port.

In Naples, superyachts will have to remain outside in the future. Exactly, since this year the city has been closing its port to ships measuring more than 74 meters in length. The French billionaire Bernard Arnault, who owns the luxury empire LVMH and has been the richest person in the world according to the Forbes ranking since June, is also affected by the new regulation. It was recently denied entry into the port of Naples, as the “Southgerman newspaperreported.

“Symphony”, Bernard Arnault’s yacht, was not allowed to dock in Naples

“Symphony” is the name of the yacht owned by Bernard Arnault, one of the richest people in the world. He is the head of LVMH. The company owns luxury brands such as Dior, Bulgari, Fendi, Louis Vuitton and many more. His yacht has six floors, a glass-bottomed swimming pool and an outdoor cinema. The luxury extends to 101 meters. 27 meters too much luxury, as the Italian city of Naples decided when they denied Arnault’s yacht access to the port.

Symphony, Bernard Arnault’s yacht. picture alliance/dpa/MAXPPP | Cyril Dodergny

According to information from the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, Arnault is not the only super-rich who was not allowed to dock in the port. Media billionaire Barry Diller was also denied entry with his 90-metre three-masted schooner Eos.

Why Naples bans long superyachts

According to the Maritime Director of Campania and Port Commander of Naples, Admiral Pietro Vella, the reason for this is security concerns. For one thing, the Gulf of Naples is one of the busiest sea bays in the world. Many ship connections start and end there. There are also marine protected areas to be preserved. Opponents of the regulation, including trade unionists, argue that Naples could suffer economic damage and be culturally impoverished.

