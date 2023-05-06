Bernard Arnault: This is how his children compete to succeed him

Antoine and Bernard Arnault. Getty Images/ GEORGES GOBET/AFP The family conflict on the series “Succession” is often compared to Rupert Murdoch’s dynamic with his children. But a similar struggle for inheritance is also taking place within LVMH, Bernard Arnault’s French luxury group. The children of the world‘s richest man compete in a “Darwinian” battle for influence at LVMH. After four seasons and five years, “Succession”, HBO’s hit series about the trials and tribulations of a media conglomerate and its quarreling family members, is nearing its end. Waystar Royco is about to be sold to a Swedish tech entrepreneur for around $100 billion. Logan Roy, the family patriarch and founder of the company, is dead and business is uncertain. Only four episodes remain. Comparisons are often drawn between the 13 Emmy-winning series and the Murdoch family. Like Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, Waystar Royco is a media conglomerate with a trio of grown children vying for the succession. read too LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault’s fortune exceeds $200 billion business/vermoegen-von-lvmh-chef-bernard-arnault-ueber-200-milliarden-dollar/”> Bernard Arnault triggered a “Darwinian competition”. Showrunner Jesse Armstrong says, his fictional Roy family is inspired by several famous dynasties, such as the Hearsts (the family behind Hearst Communications) and the Redstones (the dominant influence behind Paramount Global). But there are also striking similarities between the Roys and a non-media family currently in the spotlight. The rivalry between the children of Bernard ArnaultCEO of luxury goods giant LVMH and currently the world‘s richest person, remains tall. Luca Solca, an analyst at investment firm Bernstein, told The Telegraphthat Arnault sparked a “Darwinian competition” among his children, similar to the struggle within the Roy family. As with the Roys, all five Arnault children are embedded in LVMH. To the Wall Street Journal According to Arnault, once a month he hosts a 90-minute lunch with his five children, ages 24 to 48, to brief them on the company’s strategy and seek their advice. See also iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to have rounded corners to match the huge camera module - Apple iPhone “Wolf in Kashmir” or the “Terminator” Arnault began his career in his father’s company. Like the Los Angeles Times in their fictional obituary notes, so did Logan Roy. Arnault is also said to be as ruthless in his dealings as Roy, earning him the nickname “Wolf in Kashmirbrought in. The Roy family in “Succession”: Kendall, left, wears a $625 Loro Piana hat – an LVMH brand. Photo: Graeme Hunter/HBO External content not available “> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

In 1984 he took over Bussac, the company that owned Dior at the time. Arnault earned another nickname, “the Terminator,” after laying off 9,000 employees and divesting all assets except the fashion house, like that, in two years New York Times reported.

Fans of “Succession” may recall that Kendall passionately spearheaded the acquisition of news website Vaulter before being forced to lay off the entire workforce at his father’s behest in season two. The New York Times according to it succeeded Alexandre Arnault, 30, similarly persuaded Bernard to take an 80 percent stake in German luggage brand Rimowa in 2016. Although he remained a successful CEO for four years. He is now executive vice president of LVMH’s own Tiffany & Co.

Which child of Arnault will succeed him?

It is the eldest Arnaults, Antoine and Delphine, who are more likely to succeed their father. Antoine, 45, appeared to succeed him last December when he was named CEO of Christian Dior SE, which according to Reuters holds the majority of LVMH. Appointed less than a month later However, Bernard took his only daughter, Delphine, to the position of CEO of Christian Dior Couture.

The LVMH empire is structured in such a way that each of Bernard’s five children has an equal interest in a holding company formed to end the tycoon’s leadership. The presidency rotates every two years between the children, who cannot sell for 30 years without unanimous approval, the Journal reports.

Arnault spoke last year The Telegraph about growing up in northern France and seeing the heirs of textile companies resting on their laurels and squandering their fortunes. Here he said: “So it was very important for my children that we instilled in them a strong work ethic from the very beginning”.

However, it is unclear when he will step down as LVMH has raised the age limit for its CEO from 75 to 80, how Bloomberg reported last year. At an accounts conference in January, with his children sitting in the front row, when asked about his successor, Arnault responded with a joke about the controversial pension reform in France: “You will have noticed that the retirement age is being raised,” he said loudly Reuters.

This text has been translated from English. You can find the original here.

