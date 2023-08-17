Bernardini de Pace: “Segre? Like Shakira. Enough with feminist hypocrisy”

Massimo Segre and Cristina Seymandi and in the circle the lawyer Anna Maria Bernardini De Pace

Bernardini de Pace ad Business: “Segre? Revolutionary like Shakira. Enough with feminist hypocrisy”

It was analyzed in all its facets, the story of the break between Massimo Segreknown banker of Turin well, e Cristina Seymandiaccused of treason with a speech – and a video – that have already become memorable, and which held the court precisely during what was supposed to be the engagement party of the two.

But while most condemned the man’s gesture, even accusing him of “violence” against politics, a counter-current voice spoke out in favor of secret. And not without foundation: the marriage lawyer Annamaria Bernardini de Paceconversing with Affaritaliani.itis back on the betrayal of the year, but not only… .

