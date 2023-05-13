Home » Berneck start-up wins major order in Brazil
Business

Berneck start-up wins major order in Brazil

by admin
Berneck start-up wins major order in Brazil

Berne-based start-up brings major order on board in Brazil – drones are set to revolutionize the delivery of goods

Drones that deliver packages are a growing market worldwide. The competition is great. Delivery Glider AG Jedsy’s drone technology can assert itself in this market.

Jedsy’s transport drone is currently being tested in a pilot project in the Rhine Valley.

Picture: Arthur Gamsa

After working with Labor Dr. Risch in Buchs, the Berne-based start-up Jedsy has now been able to fly in a major order in Brazil. The company announces that the collaboration between Jedsy and Helisul aims to revolutionize the delivery of goods in Brazil. Helisul, which provides air transportation services such as air taxi and cargo transportation, has committed to purchase a Jedsy drone and three Jedsy mailboxes as the first step in the partnership. An investment of 26 million US dollars is planned.

See also  Striving to promote foreign trade with stable scale and excellent structure, and the growth of new energy vehicle consumption is impressive...The Ministry of Commerce responds to recent economic and trade hotspots_Guangming.com

You may also like

Rolls-Royce from Lake Constance has the solution to...

Zelensky in Rome: Meloni asks for weapons from...

Good schools and local production are important

JD.com releases 2023 Q1 financial report, Tesla and...

Increased pensions: richer checks for pensioners up to...

This is how old building materials are made...

Two opposing visions of leadership for Turkey’s future

Migros revolution: A step in the right direction...

Zelensky in Rome: Meloni asks for weapons from...

Hong Kong dollar liquidity tightened overnight HIBOR hit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy