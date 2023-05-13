Berneck start-up wins major order in Brazil

Berne-based start-up brings major order on board in Brazil – drones are set to revolutionize the delivery of goods Drones that deliver packages are a growing market worldwide. The competition is great. Delivery Glider AG Jedsy’s drone technology can assert itself in this market.

Jedsy’s transport drone is currently being tested in a pilot project in the Rhine Valley. Picture: Arthur Gamsa

After working with Labor Dr. Risch in Buchs, the Berne-based start-up Jedsy has now been able to fly in a major order in Brazil. The company announces that the collaboration between Jedsy and Helisul aims to revolutionize the delivery of goods in Brazil. Helisul, which provides air transportation services such as air taxi and cargo transportation, has committed to purchase a Jedsy drone and three Jedsy mailboxes as the first step in the partnership. An investment of 26 million US dollars is planned.