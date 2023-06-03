Bersani shakes Elly Schlein’s Pd: “Left voters are discouraged”

Bersani shakes the Pd: “Do we want to be seen together on a stage not to talk about alliances but about problems that interest people?”

Building an alternative to Centre-right before the left-wing votersafter the sensational flop from the administrative elections“scoglinino” ahead of time, is one priority no longer procrastinable. This is in summary the message launched yesterday by the former secretary of the Pd Pierlugi Bersanihost a Half past eight from Lilli Gruber, to the entire Left, including the 5S.

“The right has a government and a coalition, two things that attract voters. The Democratic Party and the other parties have an opposition to make and show that a possible alternative is being built, because otherwise the centre-left voters are demotivated, whether they are dem voters, Cinquestelle voters or others,” Bersani explained.

The “wide field” does not mean anything, because what is needed first of all is to demonstrate that we are united on at least some fundamental principles: “Do you want to show that people on the left haven’t disappeared? It’s just staggered for now, sorry for the term. Do you want to show that you are present on two or three topics such as justice, health and taxation? Do we want to be seen together on stage not talking about alliances but about problems that people care about?”

