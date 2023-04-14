The operation, which cost a total of 9.36 million, was closed by Aegida Investments

Intesa Sanpaolo disbursed a loan of 8.36 million euros to Giacaranda Caracciolo Of Melito Falck and others (including Fabio Galliaex CEO of Cdp e Bnl Bnp) e Lorenzo Bertelli (son of Patrick Bertelli e Miuccia Prada) to buy 100% of MCM (Madar Mechanical Constructions), a Tuscan company that produces parallel lathes.

The operation cost in all 9.36 millionwas closed by Aegida Investments, a club deal led by Francesco Pastor and launched two years ago by Caracciolo (daughter of the late Carlo, former founder of the Espresso Repubblica group and today partner of Gaetano Miccichè, former top banker of intesa Sanpaolo), Gaul and Bertelli. The vehicle used by the club deal was the newco Aegida Machine Tools (AMT).

The resources necessary for the purchase are derived from thecapital increase of 2.5 million resolved by Amt and the Intesa Sanpaolo loan disbursed against the pledge on 100% of MCM. The three owners of MCM sold to Aegida: Luciano Morbidelli which for its 65% has collected over 6 million, the son Andrea owner of 30% which collected 2.8 million e Claudia Ciabatti owner of the remaining 5% which collected 468 thousand euros.

Andrea Morbidelli has then reinvested 780 thousand euros in the capital increase of AMT, of which it now has 30%, of which Aegida has 70%. The value of the purchase was certified by an appraisal drawn up by the expert Raoul Francesco Vitulo, for 40 years in Deloitte, which estimated the equity value of the company at 9.4 million. MCM closed 2022 with revenues of 9.5 million and an ebitda of 1.1 million.

