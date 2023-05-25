Bertelsmann study: German companies’ innovative power is falling

The proportion of companies in Germany that consider themselves innovative is falling. This is the result of a study by the Bertelsmann Foundation presented on Thursday. According to this, only every fifth German company describes itself as particularly innovative. In 2019, i.e. before the corona pandemic, it was still every fourth company. The basis for the evaluation is a representative survey of more than 1000 companies based on their self-assessment. In the period from 2019 to 2022, the proportion of companies that are not actively looking for innovation increased from 27 to 38 percent.