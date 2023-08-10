Bertinotti and his wife, a proto-radical-chic couple. True Truth about cashmere

Fauto Bertinotti and Gabriella Fagno

Bertinotti and his wife, the most glamorous couple in Italian politics

Yesterday a nice interview by Tommaso Labate with the couple was published in the Corriere della Sera Bertinottiformed by him, Fausto (83) and from you, Gabriella Fagno (78). It is a kind of amarcord that develops and unravels through the flow of Italian history. The human and political story of Fausto Bertinotti is identified for a long time with the union, with the CGIL, in which he arrives in 1964 becoming Secretary of Textiles in Sesto San Giovanni, the “Stalingrad of Italy”. In the early ’60s he militated in the so-called Lombard left and in 1972 he joined the PCI, approaching Pietro Ingrao. And that’s his luck. In fact, when Achille Occhetto overthrows and transforms the PCI he is in opposition but still adheres to the PDS which he leaves however in 1993 to respond to the appeal of Armando Cossutta e Lucio Magri to join the Communist Refoundation Party of which in January 1994 comes elected national secretary.

Bertinotti suddenly becomes known everywhere, even worldwide. He is the heir to the old Italian Communist Party which at the time accounted for a few percentage points but still existed at least as an ideological point of reference and tickled the summer nightmares of tormented and tormented intellectuals such as Nanni Moretti that between one walk and another at Villa Sciarra in Monteverde Vecchio he thought of joining but then nothing more came of it. Indeed, it is worth doing the roundabouts in the restricted traffic area which are safer and – above all – give much more visibility and “symptomatic splendour”. In the interview, Bertinotti plays somewhat with his wife. It can be seen that -perhaps unconsciously- they act as a subject, according to the canons of the commedia dell’arte. But what interests the former Speaker of the Chamber is not then its political history which more or less follows a fairly regular course materialized in knowing how to seize the opportunity of the fall of the Berlin Wall, but his particular way of being “communist” and again put it in quotation marks.

