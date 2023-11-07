Bertinotti doesn’t give up Andy Warhol’s paintings on Mao

Fausto Bertinotti, former secretary of the Communist Refoundation, he obviously always had a privileged relationship with the world communist leaders, among which the Great Helmsman, Mao Tse-Tung, could not be missing. One expects that these are great political relations, of meetings held in the Forbidden City by the young revolutionary with the soft R with the elite of Chinese communism but in reality it is a much more down-to-earth issue, as often happens in these cases.

In fact, the reason for the dispute is not related to learned theoretical disquisitions on Marxian surplus value but only on the commercial value, precisely, of two serigraphs by Andy Warhol that came to him from a very rich millionaire friend. And here too everything according to the norm.

In fact, whose friend should the former secretary of a party called the Communist Refoundation be? But of a hated capitalist full of money of course!

This is Mario D’Urso, former senator (wanted by Lamberto Dini) and big name in international finance, friend of Gianni Agnelli and Henry Kissinger and for 25 years on the board of directors of Lehman Brothers (he joined at the age of thirty), which became famous for the images of employees chased away with boxes of all their belongings. In short, you are a hypercapitalist.

Furthermore, he too, like Bertinotti, lived in the richest neighborhood of Rome, the Parioli.

And rightly where should the former secretary of a party called the Communist Refoundation live? But in Parioli of course! This is an inheritance disputed by the heirs who want the two artistic works back which certainly do not have a mercantile value, on the contrary.

Upon the death of his friend in 2015, Bertinotti also received 500,000 euros, a nice sum even if the overall assets were valued at around 24 million euros at that time. One of the two paintings was actually given to him and this complicates the intricate legal matter even more.

The former communist leader decided to take a line of understatement on this matter and to the question asked of him by a journalist from the Corriere della Sera if he would mind parting with the two famous works of art he responded candidly: «Would I mind having to part with the two paintings by Andy Warhol?». Well, I guess so (also because they’re worth a lot of money, ndr). “Look, I have always kept friendships with loved ones separate from material things.” “You’re saying that you wouldn’t mind, then,” ventures the journalist. «I’ll just do what they tell me to do. That’s all. I have no intention of resisting regardless. After all, I have always kept myself aloof in this matter. And I intend to continue doing so.”

In short, the bottom line is, if I have to give them back to him, I’ll do it (also because it would be obligated by a judge, ndr) but he would “sorry”. And who wouldn’t mind doing that?

The fact remains that Bertinotti is still in the crosshairs for his passion for cashmere.

The former President of the Chamber is known for being a helpful and kind person but this does not save him from becoming the emblem of those radical-chic, left-wing who preach and pontificate about the “last of the world” while they are barricaded in the middle of the restricted traffic zone in the rich neighborhoods of the metropolis. See the case of Elly Schlein, secretary of the Democratic Party and her 300 euro an hour color technician.

For example, as we were saying, Bertinotti lives in Parioli. Never have we seen one of them in the “right place” – so to speak – like Laurentino 38, Spinaceto, Tor Bella Monaca, Corviale. It would be nice to see someone who made communism his reason for being spend even just one week in these God-forsaken suburbs and let’s launch a challenge to the former leader of Rifondazione: spend one week a year where he should be, that’s it.

Thus General Vannacci would no longer have reason to complain about his “upside down world“.

